State Street Corp Invests $321,000 in Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

State Street Corp bought a new position in Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 454,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000. State Street Corp owned about 0.39% of Oragenics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OGEN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oragenics by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,031,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 512,013 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Oragenics during the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oragenics by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 731,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 195,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Oragenics during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. Oragenics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $1.80. The stock has a market cap of $56.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.10.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Oragenics Profile

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate under development is OG716, an antibiotic for the treatment of Clostridium difficile. The company also engages in the development and commercialization of Terra CoV-2, a vaccine product candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

