State Street Corp Has $323,000 Stock Position in RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO)

State Street Corp lowered its stake in RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) by 90.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,818 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 125,933 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in RGC Resources were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of RGC Resources by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RGC Resources by 22.5% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP increased its position in shares of RGC Resources by 82.6% in the second quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 13,182 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RGC Resources in the second quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in shares of RGC Resources in the second quarter worth $216,000.

RGC Resources stock opened at $23.05 on Wednesday. RGC Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.32 and a 12-month high of $26.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.50. The stock has a market cap of $192.59 million, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of -0.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This is a boost from RGC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RGCO shares. TheStreet cut RGC Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RGC Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

RGC Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries. The company was founded on July 31, 1998 and is headquartered in Roanoke, VA.

