State Street Corp Buys Shares of 207,361 Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS)

State Street Corp bought a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 207,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Caladrius Biosciences by 199.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 40,958 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 17.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 372,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 54,377 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 533.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 59,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Caladrius Biosciences from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caladrius Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of CLBS stock opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $4.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of cell therapies for select cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, CLBS16 and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

