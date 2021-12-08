State Street Corp Buys 2,616 Shares of Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) by 45.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,408 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $402,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SFBC opened at $40.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $106.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.38 and its 200 day moving average is $44.11. Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.82 and a 12-month high of $48.39.

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.75 million for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 12.17%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Sound Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.59%.

In other Sound Financial Bancorp news, Director James E. Sweeney sold 3,000 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sound Financial Bancorp

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It involves in attracting retail and commercial deposits from the general public and local governments and investing those funds, along with borrowed funds, in loans secured by first and second mortgages on one- to four-family residences, commercial and multifamily real estate, construction and land, consumer, and commercial business loans.

