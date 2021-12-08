Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.70-10.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.83.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SWK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Vertical Research started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $212.64.

SWK stock opened at $197.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52-week low of $167.65 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $183.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.68. The company has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.38.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.14%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

