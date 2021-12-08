Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Abrdn PLC operates as an investment company. It offers a comprehensive range of developed and emerging market equities and fixed income, multi-asset, real estate and alternatives solutions. Abrdn PLC, formerly known as Standard Life, is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

OTCMKTS:SLFPY opened at $12.82 on Tuesday. Standard Life Aberdeen has a fifty-two week low of $11.99 and a fifty-two week high of $18.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.78.

About Standard Life Aberdeen

abrdn Plc engages in the provision of asset management and savings solutions. It operates through the Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth; and Insurance Associates and Joint ventures segments. The Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth segment includes other wholly owned activities of the Group including the corporate centre and related activities, and the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland standard life staff defined benefit pension plans.

