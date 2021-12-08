Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Price Target Increased to GBX 610 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 560 ($7.43) to GBX 610 ($8.09) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on STAN. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 630 ($8.35) to GBX 600 ($7.96) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.29) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 620 ($8.22) to GBX 570 ($7.56) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Standard Chartered presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 578.43 ($7.67).

Shares of LON:STAN opened at GBX 439.10 ($5.82) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 450.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 460.60. The company has a market capitalization of £13.52 billion and a PE ratio of 10.53. Standard Chartered has a 52-week low of GBX 406.20 ($5.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 533.20 ($7.07).

In related news, insider Naguib Kheraj acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 419 ($5.56) per share, for a total transaction of £209,500 ($277,814.61).

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

