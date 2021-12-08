Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Trading 6.1% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

Stagwell Inc (NASDAQ:STGW)’s share price traded up 6.1% on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $9.18 and last traded at $8.98. 4,201 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 391,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.46.

Specifically, Director Eli Samaha purchased 290,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.14 per share, with a total value of $2,363,009.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired 509,896 shares of company stock worth $4,035,413 in the last ninety days. 21.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.52.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STGW. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stagwell during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,644,000. Indaba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Stagwell in the third quarter worth $54,511,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new stake in Stagwell in the third quarter worth $38,429,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Stagwell in the third quarter worth $26,908,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Stagwell during the 3rd quarter worth $26,731,000.

Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connecting culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

