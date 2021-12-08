Stafi (FIS) Market Cap Reaches $14.32 Million

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. During the last week, Stafi has traded down 23.4% against the dollar. One Stafi coin can now be bought for approximately $1.28 or 0.00002518 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stafi has a market capitalization of $14.32 million and $7.51 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.55 or 0.00176661 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003316 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.21 or 0.00566617 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000548 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00015215 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00061905 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00007974 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000537 BTC.

About Stafi

Stafi uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Stafi is medium.com/stafi . Stafi’s official website is www.stafi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Buying and Selling Stafi

