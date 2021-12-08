SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.13.

SSRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

NASDAQ SSRM traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.58. The stock had a trading volume of 59,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,177. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.98 and its 200 day moving average is $16.55. SSR Mining has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 4.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.06.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $322.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SSR Mining will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is 17.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSRM. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in SSR Mining by 61.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,058,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,934,000 after buying an additional 1,928,263 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 15.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,811,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,377 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,266,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 100.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,445,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,000 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 4.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,589,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,760,000 after purchasing an additional 896,837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

