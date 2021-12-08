SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Insider Jonathan Davies Acquires 55 Shares

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) insider Jonathan Davies purchased 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 229 ($3.04) per share, for a total transaction of £125.95 ($167.02).

Jonathan Davies also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SSP Group alerts:

On Wednesday, October 6th, Jonathan Davies bought 48 shares of SSP Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 261 ($3.46) per share, with a total value of £125.28 ($166.13).

Shares of LON SSPG opened at GBX 233.20 ($3.09) on Wednesday. SSP Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 209.80 ($2.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 399.70 ($5.30). The stock has a market cap of £1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 259.41 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 270.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,104.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SSPG shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of SSP Group from GBX 348 ($4.61) to GBX 350 ($4.64) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.91) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 361.14 ($4.79).

SSP Group Company Profile

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.