Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Purchased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 718.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,700,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,529 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,727,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,339,000 after acquiring an additional 238,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,534,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,671 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,066,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,040,000 after acquiring an additional 920,406 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,319,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,630,000 after acquiring an additional 91,571 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $26.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.13 and a 52-week high of $29.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.77.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

SFM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Gordon Haskett lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.80.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

