Spire Wealth Management Sells 246 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Spire Wealth Management cut its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $15,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JLL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter worth $497,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 86.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.1% during the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 31,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.3% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 436,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JLL traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $259.76. 405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,188. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $141.39 and a fifty-two week high of $273.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $1.06. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JLL shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

