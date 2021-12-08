Spire Wealth Management Purchases 15,208 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 426,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,208 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned about 0.53% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $23,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,030,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,818,000 after buying an additional 278,054 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,097,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,655,000 after purchasing an additional 119,618 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,293,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,201,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,124,000 after purchasing an additional 194,714 shares during the period. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 966,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,579,000 after purchasing an additional 32,821 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ACWX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,646. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.41. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $59.19.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.