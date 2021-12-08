Spire Wealth Management Grows Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,465 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Allstate were worth $13,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 367,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 17,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Allstate in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays downgraded Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $147.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James downgraded Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.21.

ALL stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.78. 10,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,852,392. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.12. The stock has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.85. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.44 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $12.38 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.94%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

