Spire Wealth Management Acquires 23,695 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 30.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,695 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF comprises 0.8% of Spire Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $31,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 131,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 35,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,288,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $344.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,199. The business’s 50 day moving average is $335.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.56. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $261.00 and a 12-month high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

