Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.11

Spire Global Inc (NYSE:SPIR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as 4.11 and last traded at 4.20, with a volume of 14343 shares. The stock had previously closed at 4.39.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Spire Global to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Spire Global in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.05 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Spire Global in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of 5.92.

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported -0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.09 by -0.18. The firm had revenue of 9.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 9.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Spire Global Inc will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spire Global Company Profile (NYSE:SPIR)

NavSight Holdings, Inc is a newly organized blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue a business combination target in any business or industry, it intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target business that provides expertise and technology to U.S.

