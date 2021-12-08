SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.21. SPI Energy shares last traded at $4.03, with a volume of 505,587 shares.
Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on SPI Energy in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.40.
SPI Energy Co Ltd. engages in the provision of photovoltaic (PV) solutions for commercial, residential, government and utility customers and investors. It also focuses on the downstream PV market including the development, financing, installation, operation and sale of utility-scale and residential solar power projects in China, Japan, Europe and North America.
