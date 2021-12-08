SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.21. SPI Energy shares last traded at $4.03, with a volume of 505,587 shares.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on SPI Energy in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPI Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in SPI Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $306,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPI Energy by 495.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 92,367 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in SPI Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in SPI Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,646,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,263,000 after acquiring an additional 75,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.23% of the company’s stock.

SPI Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPI)

SPI Energy Co Ltd. engages in the provision of photovoltaic (PV) solutions for commercial, residential, government and utility customers and investors. It also focuses on the downstream PV market including the development, financing, installation, operation and sale of utility-scale and residential solar power projects in China, Japan, Europe and North America.

