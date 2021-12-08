SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY) Shares Sold by Legacy Financial Group LLC

Legacy Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF comprises 0.6% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Legacy Financial Group LLC owned approximately 1.18% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 134,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 271.6% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 39,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 28,997 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,153,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 53,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after acquiring an additional 103,487 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RLY traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,994. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 12-month low of $24.34 and a 12-month high of $30.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.69 and its 200 day moving average is $29.04.

