SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,235 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.20% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $3,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock opened at $42.33 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $47.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.41.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

