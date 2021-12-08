South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SOUHY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South32 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of SOUHY traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $13.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,767. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.98. South32 has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $14.77.

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.

