South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.95 Per Share

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for South32 in a research report issued on Sunday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for South32’s FY2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

SOUHY has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Friday, November 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South32 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, South32 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

SOUHY opened at $13.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.98. South32 has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

South32 Company Profile

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.

