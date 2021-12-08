South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Raises Dividend to $0.31 Per Share

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

South Jersey Industries has raised its dividend by 8.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 22 years. South Jersey Industries has a payout ratio of 73.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect South Jersey Industries to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.4%.

SJI opened at $24.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. South Jersey Industries has a 1 year low of $20.48 and a 1 year high of $29.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.61.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $365.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.98 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 4.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries in the third quarter worth $217,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 24.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 109.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 14,741 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the third quarter valued at $892,000. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SJI shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

