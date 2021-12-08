Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Boosts Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,455 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,523,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 176,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,934,000 after purchasing an additional 57,069 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 180,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,696,000 after purchasing an additional 14,162 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Cigna by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,156,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $274,262,000 after acquiring an additional 87,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $207.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.87. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $190.88 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $209.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.81%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.77.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

