Sonendo (SONX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 9th. Analysts expect Sonendo to post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Sonendo stock opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. Sonendo has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $12.24.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sonendo in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sonendo in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sonendo in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Sonendo in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Sonendo Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on saving teeth from tooth decay. It developed the GentleWave(R) System an innovative technology platform designed to treat tooth decay by cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

