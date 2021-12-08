Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Shares Down 6.4%

Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC)’s stock price dropped 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.05 and last traded at $16.31. Approximately 6,922 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 811,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.43.

DTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Solo Brands Company Profile (NYSE:DTC)

Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

