Solid State (LON:SOLI) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,132.46

Shares of Solid State plc (LON:SOLI) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,132.46 ($15.02) and traded as low as GBX 1,100 ($14.59). Solid State shares last traded at GBX 1,105 ($14.65), with a volume of 13,745 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,133.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.68. The company has a market capitalization of £85.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44.

Get Solid State alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a GBX 6.25 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Solid State’s payout ratio is 0.27%.

Solid State plc manufactures and sells electronic equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. Its value added distribution division distributes semiconductors, related electronic and optoelectronic components, modules, and displays for use in the Internet of Things, embedded processing, control, wireless and wired communications, power management, optical emitters and sensors, and LED lighting.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Solid State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.