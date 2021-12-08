Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Has $601,000 Holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) by 49.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,692 shares during the period. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 200.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $292,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $340,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BSMP opened at $26.01 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares has a 1-year low of $25.70 and a 1-year high of $26.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.95.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd.

