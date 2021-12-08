Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Buys 170 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $224.86 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $187.08 and a one year high of $244.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $228.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.30.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

