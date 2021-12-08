SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 81.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 76,104 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,818,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $705,441,000 after purchasing an additional 674,244 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,328,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,321,000 after purchasing an additional 112,013 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 203.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,516,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,650 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 6.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,276,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,104,000 after purchasing an additional 77,052 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in SL Green Realty by 28.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,049,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,928,000 after acquiring an additional 231,949 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $215,858.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SLG shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist lifted their price target on SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded SL Green Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America upgraded SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.33.

Shares of SLG opened at $75.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. SL Green Realty Corp. has a one year low of $55.41 and a one year high of $85.65.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $4.17. The company had revenue of $205.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.04 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 75.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. This is a positive change from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 38.08%.

SL Green Realty Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

