SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Director Katharine Armstrong Sells 2,000 Shares

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Director Katharine Armstrong sold 2,000 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $136,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

SJW opened at $69.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 0.44. SJW Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $73.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $166.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.34%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SJW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of SJW Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in SJW Group by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 9,548 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,845,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,795,000 after purchasing an additional 9,120 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,318,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,068,000 after purchasing an additional 80,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 385,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

