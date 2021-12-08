SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Director Christine Heckart Buys 400 Shares

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Director Christine Heckart bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $273.03 per share, with a total value of $109,212.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

SiTime stock traded up $31.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $314.77. 285,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,004. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $250.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 476.92, a PEG ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.84. SiTime Co. has a one year low of $75.81 and a one year high of $321.00.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.28. SiTime had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 7.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. 64.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SITM. Barclays boosted their price objective on SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on SiTime from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on SiTime from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.83.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

