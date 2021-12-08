Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Shares Gap Down to $164.21

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $164.21, but opened at $153.76. Silvergate Capital shares last traded at $157.77, with a volume of 38,357 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SI. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.00.

The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.17 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $177.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 3,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.84, for a total value of $781,552.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Dircks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total transaction of $7,505,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 194,237 shares of company stock worth $33,082,748. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 39.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,771,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,748,000 after buying an additional 498,430 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 17.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,756,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,015,000 after buying an additional 261,980 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 11.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,611,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,158,000 after buying an additional 161,574 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 194.3% during the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,489,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,749,000 after buying an additional 983,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 69.7% during the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 881,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,837,000 after buying an additional 362,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

