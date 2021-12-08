Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the asset manager on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group has raised its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a dividend payout ratio of 36.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group to earn $1.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.0%.

Get Silvercrest Asset Management Group alerts:

Shares of SAMG opened at $15.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.03. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $17.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.65 million, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $33.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the third quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 14.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. 46.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.