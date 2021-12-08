Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.56.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SVM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$8.75 to C$7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,004,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 350,657 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 24,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,123 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 164,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 101,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors own 31.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Silvercorp Metals stock opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.87 million, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.00. Silvercorp Metals has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $8.55.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 7.15%. Analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Silvercorp Metals’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

