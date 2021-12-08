Sicart Associates LLC Sells 221,700 Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Sicart Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 749,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 221,700 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines were worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FSM traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $3.46. The stock had a trading volume of 45,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,250,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.81. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $9.85. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.29.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $162.57 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC dropped their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut Fortuna Silver Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.45.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

