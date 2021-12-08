Sicart Associates LLC Sells 1,272 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Sicart Associates LLC trimmed its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,843 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the quarter. Illumina makes up 1.4% of Sicart Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $5,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in Illumina by 1.7% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Illumina by 2.4% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Illumina by 36.2% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 94 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 490 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illumina stock traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $368.86. 9,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,882. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $335.68 and a one year high of $555.77. The company has a market capitalization of $57.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.66, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $392.91 and a 200 day moving average of $438.86.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.83, for a total value of $406,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total value of $41,804.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,207 shares of company stock worth $5,862,190. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ILMN. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $429.75.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

