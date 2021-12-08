Sicart Associates LLC Sells 1,272 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Sicart Associates LLC trimmed its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,843 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the quarter. Illumina makes up 1.4% of Sicart Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $5,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in Illumina by 1.7% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Illumina by 2.4% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Illumina by 36.2% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 94 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 490 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Illumina stock traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $368.86. 9,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,882. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $335.68 and a one year high of $555.77. The company has a market capitalization of $57.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.66, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $392.91 and a 200 day moving average of $438.86.
In other Illumina news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.83, for a total value of $406,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total value of $41,804.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,207 shares of company stock worth $5,862,190. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ILMN. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $429.75.
About Illumina
Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.
