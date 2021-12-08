Sicart Associates LLC Sells 122,590 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sicart Associates LLC cut its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 364,398 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 122,590 shares during the period. AT&T makes up 2.7% of Sicart Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $9,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 36.0% in the second quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% in the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 69.6% in the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.28. The company had a trading volume of 481,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,335,234. The company has a market capitalization of $166.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.15.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.51.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

