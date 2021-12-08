Sicart Associates LLC Decreases Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Sicart Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Cameco by 1,606.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Cameco by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 141,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. 60.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cameco alerts:

NYSE:CCJ traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.66. 96,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,027,757. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.24. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.49 and a fifty-two week high of $28.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of -334.10 and a beta of 0.88.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.49 million. Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.0649 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Cameco’s payout ratio is currently -85.70%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCJ. Bank of America raised shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

About Cameco

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.