Shizuoka Bank (OTCMKTS:SHZUY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $72.32

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHZUY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $72.32 and last traded at $72.32, with a volume of 12 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.32.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Shizuoka Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHZUY)

The Shizuoka Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of financial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Leasing Operations, and Others. The Banking Operations segment consists of deposits, loans, investment securities and exchange transactions. The Leasing Operations segment includes lease transactions centered on finance leases.

