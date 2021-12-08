Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Shionogi & Co., Ltd. stock opened at $16.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.66 and a 200 day moving average of $15.08. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.48.

About Shionogi & Co., Ltd.

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, supply, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. Its products include prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, diagnostic regents, medical devices and others. The company was founded by Gisaburo Shiono on March 17, 1878 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

