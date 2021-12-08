Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Daiwa Capital Markets

Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:SHMUY opened at $25.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.51. Shimizu has a 52 week low of $24.82 and a 52 week high of $35.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.
Shimizu Company Profile
