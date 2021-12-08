Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Daiwa Capital Markets

Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:SHMUY opened at $25.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.51. Shimizu has a 52 week low of $24.82 and a 52 week high of $35.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Shimizu Company Profile

Shimizu Corp. engages in the business of construction and real estate development services. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Real Estate Business and Others. The Construction Business segment engages in the building construction and civil engineering services. The Real Estate Business segment engages in the sale, purchase, and rental of properties.

