Shard Market Capitalization Reaches $1.32 Million (SHARD)

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. Over the last week, Shard has traded 44% higher against the dollar. Shard has a total market cap of $1.32 million and $2,128.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shard coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0772 or 0.00000152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000027 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Shard Coin Profile

SHARD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 77,160,177 coins and its circulating supply is 17,100,000 coins. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shard’s official website is shardcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Shard Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

