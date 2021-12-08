Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.01 and last traded at $10.06. 22,232 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,419,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seres Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

The firm has a market cap of $928.57 million, a P/E ratio of -27.74 and a beta of 3.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $1.19. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 14.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 202,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 37,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 559.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

