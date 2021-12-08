Serco Group (LON:SRP) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Serco Group (LON:SRP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 185 ($2.45) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.25) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.39) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.39) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Serco Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 174.14 ($2.31).

Get Serco Group alerts:

Shares of SRP stock opened at GBX 136.50 ($1.81) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 132.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 135.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.66 billion and a PE ratio of 5.76. Serco Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 112.30 ($1.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 148.10 ($1.96).

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Serco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.