SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $79.00 to $75.00. The stock had previously closed at $51.04, but opened at $45.85. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. SentinelOne shares last traded at $46.41, with a volume of 79,509 shares traded.

S has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SentinelOne stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) by 142.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 555,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 326,498 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of SentinelOne worth $29,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 44.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $56.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.58 million. The firm’s revenue was up 128.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SentinelOne Inc will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SentinelOne Company Profile (NYSE:S)

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

