SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Announces Earnings Results

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $56.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.58 million. The firm’s revenue was up 128.1% on a year-over-year basis.

S stock opened at $51.04 on Wednesday. SentinelOne has a twelve month low of $39.94 and a twelve month high of $78.53.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on S shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SentinelOne from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

