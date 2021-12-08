Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Acquired by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,810 shares during the quarter. Sempra Energy comprises approximately 1.6% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Sempra Energy worth $45,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,918,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,433,657,000 after buying an additional 1,502,069 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 27.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,648,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $880,780,000 after buying an additional 1,445,939 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,807,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,551,456,000 after buying an additional 1,309,657 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 21.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,477,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $858,165,000 after buying an additional 1,151,662 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 39.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,917,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $518,980,000 after buying an additional 1,109,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SRE opened at $126.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.66. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $114.66 and a 1-year high of $144.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.10.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.70. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 120.88%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded Sempra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.71.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

