SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.70.

Several research firms have commented on SEGXF. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Get SEGRO alerts:

Shares of SEGXF stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.33. 175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,769. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.89. SEGRO has a 52-week low of $11.97 and a 52-week high of $19.32.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.