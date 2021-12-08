SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) Receives GBX 1,266.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,266.33 ($16.79).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SGRO. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,175 ($15.58) target price on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,175 ($15.58) target price on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,385 ($18.37) target price on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on SEGRO from GBX 1,250 ($16.58) to GBX 1,310 ($17.37) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on SEGRO in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,500 ($19.89) target price for the company.

In other news, insider Linda Yueh acquired 4,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,270 ($16.84) per share, for a total transaction of £59,893.20 ($79,423.42).

SGRO opened at GBX 1,425.50 ($18.90) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,303.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,212.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.76. SEGRO has a 12-month low of GBX 869.80 ($11.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,437 ($19.06). The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

